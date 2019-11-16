HCM City, China’s Yunnan province bolster tourism cooperation
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City always attaches importance to promoting ties with Chinese localities, said Vice Chairman of the municipal City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 15.
The official made the remark while hosting a reception for Vice Governor of China’s Yunnan province Li Malin, who is on a working visit to the city.
HCM City has to date established partnership with eight Chinese localities and will continue to foster cooperation with localities in China, benefitting people of both countries, he noted.
Hoan affirmed the consistent policy of the Communist Party and the Government of Vietnam, which highly values multifaceted cooperation with their Chinese counterparts, especially through visits of the countries’ leaders over the time.
Noting the development potential of Yunnan province, Hoan voiced his hope that the visit of the province’s delegation will strengthen the HCM City-Yunnan ties in various fields.
Local authorities welcome further cooperation between the two localities, especially in tourism development, on which the two sides had previously signed an MoU on cooperation.
For her part, Li Malin briefed her host on Yunnan province’s potential for economic development, hoping to bolster cooperation with the southern economic hub of Vietnam in health care and tourism, among other.
She pledged that the Chinese province will create favourable conditions for cooperation and experience exchange between the two localities.
The direct air route linking Yunnan and HCM City is an advantage for the bilateral collaboration in tourism, raising the number of tourists to the two destinations, she added./.
