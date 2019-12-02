Business Vietnam invests over 458 million USD abroad in 11 months Vietnamese businesses invested 458.8 million USD in 31 foreign markets in the first 11 months of 2019, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on week's first day The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on December 2, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 29).

Vietnam-China trade, tourism fair kicks off in Quang Ninh The Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai city of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on December 1, attracting more than 700 delegates.