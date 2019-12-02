HCM City, Chinese Jiangsu province seek stronger business partnership
Businesses from Ho Chi Minh City and Jiangsu province of China have sought opportunities of partnership during a recent conference held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s chapter in the city.
An overview of the conference (Photo: https://enternews.vn/)
The Chinese firms attending the event are mostly operating in areas of construction, garment and textile, energy, chemicals, insurance and plastics.
According to the VCCI, Jiangsu province has operated 176 projects in Vietnam with total capital of 1.02 billion USD.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese firms have run 42 projects worth 670 million USD in the Chinese locality.
Last year, Vietnam welcomed 4.96 million tourists from China, with half a million from Jiangsu. At the same time, Jiangsu is an attractive destination for Vietnamese students. Currently, the province is hosting about 400 Vietnamese people, including 250 students.
At the conference, representatives from Jiangsu government said that the province is among top 3 localities with highest GDP growth in China, with high science-technology development level.
They pledged to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the province./.