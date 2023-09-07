HCM City Economic Forum 2023 eyes green growth
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Activities that are a part of this year’s Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum, to be held from September 13-17, will focus on green growth, with the aim to collect experience and feasible solutions to be applied in the city, heard a press conference on the forum on September 7.
Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said that selecting the theme “Green Growth - Towards Net Zero” for this year’s forum is consistent with the city's orientation in implementing the Government's goal as committed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26).
The forum, the fourth of its kind, will see the attendance of leaders of the Government, ministries and agencies.
The event will bring together more than 1,000 delegates from international financial institutions like the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and international organisations, along with managers and leaders of localities of 21 countries, representatives from diplomatic and consular agencies, and domestic and foreign enterprises, and experts.
The forum is expected to provide insight into the global situation and the trend of green growth towards sustainable development, especially lessons and proposals applicable to HCM City.
Apart from workshops prior to the forum, there will be discussions during the event, sidelines meetings, exhibitions and dialogues with domestic and foreign experts.
Hosted by the municipal People’s Committee, the event, first held in 2018, is intended to acquire opinions of experts on issues regarding the city’s socio-economic development, as well as its key projects, targets and programmes./.