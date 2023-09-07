Business Prime Minister meets World Bank President in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 received World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga in Jakarta on the sideline of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Indonesia.

Business Ample room to fuel exports with wood pellets Vietnam boasts great potential to bolster exports of wood pellets as global demand for the fuel pellets is increasing, according to insiders.

Business HCM City to host Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 in September Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 with a series of events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into global production and supply chains, heard a press conference in Hanoi on September 7.

Business Vietnamese goods see room for growth in Canadian market Vietnamese and Canadian businesses have expressed their interest in establishing large supermarket chains in Canada to further promote bilateral trade and maximise the benefits of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).