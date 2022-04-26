Politics NA Standing Committee’s 10th session wraps up The 10th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 26, mainly focusing on preparations for the third meeting of the 15th legislature.

Politics Many former officials of Binh Thuan province disciplined The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. ​

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou Vietnam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 26.