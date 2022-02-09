Workers at a garment-textile factory (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As Ho Chi Minh City applies flexible measures to adapt to the new normal and curb the spread of COVID-19, firms are rolling out recruitment plans after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with about 44,800-55,600 vacant positions to be filled.

According to the city’s Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information, the available jobs are primarily in the fields of textile-leather footwear; food manufacturing and processing; mechanics; chemicals, pharmaceuticals and rubber products; and wholesale and retails, among others.

Over 86.39 percent of the positions are for those with training, with 21.58 percent of them seeking those holding bachelor’s and higher degrees.

As COVID-19 has been brought under control, businesses have resumed operations after Tet holiday with numerous orders.

Human resources demand in HCM City has been on the rise and the labour market posted positive changes. Many businesses are recruiting hundreds of work hands.

In particular, the rapid development of the e-commerce prompts rising demand for delivery services, resulting in firms’ constant need for personnel.

About 95 percent of workers in the apparel sector have returned to work and the figure is approximately 97 percent in the textile-fibre industry, said Le Tat Thang of the Vietnam Textile and Garment Trade Unions in the southern region.

Apparel firms observe a high number of orders, leading to a need for between 6,000-9,000 workers, equivalent to 10-15 percent of the current number./.