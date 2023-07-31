HCM City launches 2023 AI-powered solutions contest
At the launching ceremony. (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)HCM City (VNA) - A contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.
Organised by the municipal Department of Information and Communications in coordination with some agencies, this year’s AI Challenge contest is opened for both university and high school students.
It encourages individuals and research groups at home and abroad to propose AI-powered solutions to help the city deal with problems during its development, especially in smart city building.
Entries should be sent to organisers before August 10 via the website https://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn. The final round of the contest is slated from September 5-25, and an award ceremony will be held in October, with a total prize value of 200 million VND (8,443 USD).
Vo Minh Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications, said outstanding solutions introduced at the contest are expected to be rolled out across the country, towards the region and the world./.