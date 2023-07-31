Sci-Tech 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day to take place in September The 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), a leading science and technology event in Vietnam, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21-22.

Sci-Tech Over 4.22 million e-ID accounts in Hanoi activated As of June 28, out of the over 6.22 million e-ID accounts that have been created in Hanoi, more than 4.22 million were activated, according to the deputy director of the Hanoi Police Major General Nguyen Hong Ky.