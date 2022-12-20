HCM City launches action programme for children
The Ho Chi Minh City Children Committee and the Save the Children organisation on December 20 launched an action programme for children in the city until 2030.
The programme aims to ensure that children have a safe, friendly and healthy living environment for their comprehensive development, while effectively preventing violence against and abuse of children; preventing and reducing child labour, accidents and injuries; timely detecting and intervening in cases of violations of children's rights; and protecting confidential information on the private life and personal secrets of children.
It also targets the improvement of awareness and capacity of authorised agencies, relevant organisations and individuals on promoting children's engagement in the building of programmes and projects in economic, cultural and social development to ensure that they meet the needs of all children and the international integration trend.
It will focus on four major issues of comprehensive development of children, child protection, education, cultural and entertainment services for children, and children's involvement in issues related to them.
Dang Hoa Nam, head of the Department of Child Affairs under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said ensuring the comprehensive growth of children is a way to prepare high quality human resources for socio-economic development and international integration in the future.
He said that the city should maintain and promote activities to support children with stronger engagement of State management agencies.
Besides, the city should make forecast on situation of migrant children, while taking actions to prevent accidents and injuries among children, and supporting them and protect them in the cyber environment. He advised the city to give suitable budget and human resources for child affairs.
Meanwhile, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, head of the Gender Equality Division under the city Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said that the city has made efforts towards the goal of becoming a safe and friendly place for children.
The city has also implemented a number of projects and programmes to care for children until 2025 with a vision to 2030, she said./.