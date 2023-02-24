Health Winners of 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards named Ten outstanding works and projects were honoured at the 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards held by Radio the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH) and the municipal Department of Health on February 23.

Health Acting President extends gratitude to doctors nationwide Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 23 met with doctors and officials of the health sector on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 - 2023).

Health Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,825 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,825 with 15 new cases recorded on February 20, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi to build 10 new hospitals by 2025 The capital city needs at least 4,200 more beds to guarantee healthcare for the population, said a city official.