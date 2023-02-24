HCM City leaders extend greetings to outstanding doctors ahead of Doctors’ Day
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on February 24 led a delegation of municipal officials to visit and extend greetings to outstanding doctors who have made great contributions to the medical sector, on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents flowers to Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on February 24 led a delegation of municipal officials to visit and extend greetings to outstanding doctors who have made great contributions to the medical sector, on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
Visiting Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A, a Labour Hero and People’s Doctor, former Vice Director of Nhi dong (Children) Hospital 2, Nen showed respect to the doctor for his devotion to the medical sector. The 80-year-old professor has still worked at the hospital to train young doctors.
HCM City leaders visit Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A at Nhi dong (Children) Hospital 2 (Photo: VNA)The professor said he will continue to work and train more talent doctors for the city, especially in child organ transplantation, as the hospital is planning to build the first child organ transplantation centre in the southern region.
Visiting Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Director of Tu Du Hospital, the city leader showed admiration to the talent of the professor who owns numerous scientific achievements that contribute to making great strides in the field of infertility treatment in Vietnam. The Hero of Labour has inspired the young doctor generation and set a good example in charity activities, he said.
Doctors at Thu Duc City Hospital conducts a surgery. (Photo: VNA)Professor Phuong affirmed that she will continue to devote herself to the medical profession through many ways, including treating patients, sharing her knowledge and training doctors, contributing to the development of the medical sector of Ho Chi Minh City./.