HCM City leaders meets diplomatic corps, foreign businesses
Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 met with Consuls General, representatives of international organisations, cultural and economic offices, and businesses in the southern metropolis.
Addressing the meeting, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, thanked participating foreign diplomatic agencies for accompanying and assisting the city’s post-pandemic recovery, opening up opportunities for the economic hub to attract and tap related international resources serving its growth and achievements.
He said the city needs and wishes to receive their continued assistance in the time to come, especially in its efforts to becoming a smart city, and the region's economic, financial, commercial, scientific-technological and cultural hub.
Mai pledged ensuring socio-political stability, implementing international commitments, facilitating foreign firms and investors, and creating a favourable living environment for the group.
Close coordination and support between the city and diplomatic corps will be sustained to organise cultural, health, and educational exchange activities for stronger ties and mutually beneficial development, the leader affirmed.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Singaporean Consul General Roy Kho Ngee Seng, head of the delegation of consulates general in the city, said HCM City, one of the most vibrant and attractive economies in the region, has potential to become a regional and international financial centre and is always the first destination of foreign companies wishing to invest in Vietnam.
The diplomat stated the delegation wants to tightly cooperate with the local authorities to help turn the city’s economic goals into reality and actively boost joint works in the fields of culture-art, education, public management, health, green economy, and digital economy./.