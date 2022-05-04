Business FDI channeled into Binh Duong quadruples Foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the southern province of Binh Duong neared 1.8 billion USD in the first four months of this year, four times higher than in 2021.

Videos Vietnam to replant, transplant 107,000ha of coffee by 2025 Vietnam aims to replant or transplant about 107,000ha of coffee by 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The productivity is expected to rise to 3.5 tonnes of coffee bean per ha, with an income 1.5-2 times higher than before.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation unavoidable, expands business reach Digital transformation is both a need and an inevitable trend that will help businesses survive and develop in the Industry 4.0 era, experts said.

Business Vietnamese firms partner to upgrade telecoms network in Cambodia MB Cambodia and the Viettel (Cambodia) Pte., Ltd (Metfone), two Vietnamese-invested firms, on May 4 signed a special credit package contract for 2022 to upgrade the telecoms network in Cambodia.