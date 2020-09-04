Business MoIT aims to diversify local retail market The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) plans to consolidate traditional markets in rural areas while developing a large number of convenience stores and diversifying types and methods of modern business.

Business Trade Office works to boost commercial ties with Laos amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Trade Office in Laos has undertaken an array of measures to support Vietnamese exporters amid the declining trade revenue between the two countries in the first half of this year.

Business Laos-Vietnam trade unlikely to reach target due to COVID-19 Laos-Vietnam trade growth in 2020 is unlikely to meet the target of 10-15 percent due to COVID-19, according to an article published by the Vientiane Times on September 4.

Business Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment The Vietnamese Government Portal hosted a discussion on September 4 on breakthrough actions and solutions to attract foreign investment.