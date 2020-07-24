HCM City needs over 41.3 bn USD for transport infrastructure
HCM City estimates it will need more than 952 trillion VND (41.3 billion USD) for transportation infrastructure between now and 2030.
In a report seeking approval for the city’s transportation infrastructure development project, sent to the People’s Committee recently, its Transport Department said that nearly 429 trillion VND is for the 2020-2025 period and the remainder for 2026-2030. Over 457.7 trillion VND will come from the city’s budget and the remainder, from other sources.
Roads stretching 636km and 78 bridges will be built over the course of the decade, in addition to 18 intersections, 32 other transport projects, five under the smart urban development programme, 211.9km of urban railway lines, and 379km of inland waterways.
Capital from the city’s budget will be used for projects under its congestion and traffic accident reduction scheme and other key projects this year.
Its transportation infrastructure development project was compiled by its Transport Department in cooperation with the Transport Engineering Design Joint Stock Incorporated South (TEDI South).
It targets national highways, belt roads, and other roads linked to new urban areas, industrial parks, and airports.
Fifty-one of the 172 key transport projects were completed from 2016 to 2020./.
