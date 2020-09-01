Business Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries on September 1 Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases stood unchanged at 1,044 at 18:00 on September 1 as no new infections were reported over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Business Over 990 million USD worth of G-bonds raised in August The State Treasury mobilised 22.850 trillion VND (992.1 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in August, down 61 percent from the previous month.

Business JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an exclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business More export chances for winter crops The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 percent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.