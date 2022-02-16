HCM City plans for vaccinating nearly one million children aged 5-11 against COVID-19
Students at the Hoa Binh Primary School in HCM City’s District 1 on February 14. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to vaccinate 970,000 children aged 5-11 against COVID-19.
Nguyen Hong Tam, deputy director of the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), said on February 14 however it would have been approved by parents individually and is not obligatory.
HCDC has provided training to health workers at all levels in safe practices, vaccine storage, handling vaccination side effects, and others.
Tam said when the Ministry of Health issued guidelines for the vaccination, the city’s Department of Health would draft plans for it.
Health agencies had worked with district authorities to persuade parents to vaccinate their children, he added.
Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, the health department’s chief of office, called on parents of children suffering from malnutrition or obesity or having underlying health issues to definitely get them vaccinated to boost their immune system.
Back to school
Three COVID cases were detected in schools on February 14, the day they resumed classes for all grades.
Trinh Duy Trong of the Department of Education and Training said the schools and local health agencies handled the new infections based on the protocol issued by the health ministry.
All students who had been in close contact with the patients tested negative.
Trong warned there would be more COVID cases this week, and schools would face many obstacles in the pandemic prevention and control in the upcoming weeks.
The department has instructed schools to scrupulously comply with preventive measures, and test teachers, staff and students who left the city during the Tet holidays.
According to the department, around 66.32 percent of pre-school, 95.99 percent of primary school, and 94.96 percent of sixth-grade students attended classes on February 14./.