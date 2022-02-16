Health Health ministry issues guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home care COVID-19 patients who are allowed to self-monitor at home have been told to measure and pay attention to breathing rate, pulse, temperature, peripheral oxygen (SpO2) levels, and blood pressure, then fill out a health monitoring sheet twice a day.

No grounds yet to view COVID-19 as seasonal flu: HCM City official Though the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Ho Chi Minh City has been falling, there haven't been grounds for viewing COVID-19 as a seasonal flu and treating it as a common illness, a local official has said.

Vietnam speeds up Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign Vietnam began the Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 29, with an aim to give booster shots to all eligible adults within the first quarter of 2022. The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, targets to reduce the number of fatal cases, and enable the reopening of schools in a safe manner.

COVID-19: New cases on Feb 14 surge to over 29,000 Vietnam recorded 29,413 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 14, up over 3,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.