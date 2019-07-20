The workshop held in HCM City on July 20 (Source: hcmcpv.org.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City had promoted its strategic economic, political and military position in defending the southwest border region and undertaking international missions in Cambodia in 1979 – 1989, heard a workshop held in the city on July 20.The event took place on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the southwest border defence war and the north border defence war (1979 – 2019) and the 30th anniversary of international missions in Cambodia (1989 – 2019).Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh National Political Academy, presented historical data about the time when HCM City’s army and people contributed their efforts and logistics to the two border defence wars, especially in the southwest region, and implementation of international missions in Cambodia.Despite facing numerous difficulties in addressing social and economic consequences left over from war and the old regime, HCM City still actively supported Phnom Penh to rebuild life from the ashes of the genocidal regime.He added that in the southwest border defence war and implementation of international missions in Cambodia, HCM City demonstrated the highest spirit of responsibility as well as contributed human and material resources to defend the southwest and help Cambodia revive from the genocidal regime.Le Van Minh, deputy head of the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education, said the southwest border defence war of Vietnamese army and people was a must-fight war for justice and a symbol of the faithful neighbourlihood between Vietnamese and Cambodian people, while the north border war was to fight for national independence, freedom and territorial integrity.While recalling historical milestones in the glorious years of the two border defence wars and implementation of international missions in Cambodia, Minh said the workshop significantly contributed to creating a firm scientific foundation in the fight against distortion of history as well as promoting revolutionary traditions, especially among young generations.Dr. Le Hong Liem, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association, said that it is necessary to tell the historical truth about the sacrifices and losses of the Vietnamese army and people in the years of defending the southwest border and helping Cambodia overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.He suggested paying more attention to holding strategic and long-term activities to reinforce the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.More than 90 reports were presented at the workshop, focusing on the crucial role of HCM City in the border defence wars along with the city’s close and effective coordination with south-western and northern localities in national defence, and with Cambodian army and people in the fight against the Pol Pot genocide.-VNA