HCM City ready to host Vietnam-China diplomatic ties anniversary
Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.
Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung (R) receives Zang An Min, Secretary General of the Organisation Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.
Receving Zang An Min, Secretary General of the Organisation Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on his working visit to HCM City, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung also stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people attach great importance to the traditional relations and multi-faceted cooperation with the Chinese side. This is a consistent and long-term advocate of the Vietnamese Government for the joint benefits of the two countries, she added.
The official further said in the field of economic cooperation, China is now ranked 19th among the 107 countries and territories investing into Ho Chi Minh City, with a combined capital of 185 million USD. For many years, China is always among the five biggest sources of tourists to the city which is enjoying relations of cooperation and friendship with eight Chinese localities.
Zang, for his part, said bilateral relations are positively developing, and cooperation and people-to-people exchanges further growing, adding the celebrations next year will create a chance to for the two sides to continue intensifying exchanges and boost the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, bring joint benefits to the two peoples.
The Chinese official spoke highly of the role of HCM City in developing ties with Chinese localities, and expressed his belief that it will continue to serve as a locomotive to Vietnam’s economic development.
The two sides informed each other of the development, challenges and chances for them, as well as the goals for their national construction and development./.
Receving Zang An Min, Secretary General of the Organisation Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on his working visit to HCM City, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung also stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people attach great importance to the traditional relations and multi-faceted cooperation with the Chinese side. This is a consistent and long-term advocate of the Vietnamese Government for the joint benefits of the two countries, she added.
The official further said in the field of economic cooperation, China is now ranked 19th among the 107 countries and territories investing into Ho Chi Minh City, with a combined capital of 185 million USD. For many years, China is always among the five biggest sources of tourists to the city which is enjoying relations of cooperation and friendship with eight Chinese localities.
Zang, for his part, said bilateral relations are positively developing, and cooperation and people-to-people exchanges further growing, adding the celebrations next year will create a chance to for the two sides to continue intensifying exchanges and boost the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, bring joint benefits to the two peoples.
The Chinese official spoke highly of the role of HCM City in developing ties with Chinese localities, and expressed his belief that it will continue to serve as a locomotive to Vietnam’s economic development.
The two sides informed each other of the development, challenges and chances for them, as well as the goals for their national construction and development./.