Business Bac Giang looks to build 130 high-tech intensive aquaculture models The northern province of Bac Giang will develop 140ha of aquaculture with 130 high-tech intensive aquaculture models in the 2021-2025 period, said the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business PM approves investment policies of IPs in Vinh Phuc, Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving the investment policy for a project on technical infrastructure construction of Tam Duong 1 industrial park - area 2 in Tam Duong district, northern Vinh Phuc province.

Business Automobile sales drop 22 percent in February A long Lunar New Year holidays, the ending of registration fee cut and impacts from COVID-19 pandemic are major reasons behind a strong fall of automobile sales in February, according to insiders.