HCM City set to become high-quality agriculture hub by 2030
Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a hub of varieties, breeding animals and high-quality agriculture in the country and the region by 2030.
At Agricultural Hi-Tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Internet)
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a hub of varieties, breeding animals and high-quality agriculture in the country and the region by 2030.
Under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s draft scheme for the 2020-2030 period that was recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for approval, the city will strive to hand over 5-6 new high-quality vegetable varieties, grow more specialty vegetables with high value to supply 850-950 tonnes of seeds to the market, thus meeting demand for 1.2-1.5 million ha each year by 2030.
The city is also expected to satisfy 50-60 percent of demand for orchid farming with 30-40 million seedlings each year, which is enough for 500-600ha./.
Under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s draft scheme for the 2020-2030 period that was recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for approval, the city will strive to hand over 5-6 new high-quality vegetable varieties, grow more specialty vegetables with high value to supply 850-950 tonnes of seeds to the market, thus meeting demand for 1.2-1.5 million ha each year by 2030.
The city is also expected to satisfy 50-60 percent of demand for orchid farming with 30-40 million seedlings each year, which is enough for 500-600ha./.