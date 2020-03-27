HCM City shows good external-relation performance in COVID-19 fight
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Foreign Affairs Office has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic representative agencies to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the promotion of friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people to international friends.
Vice director of the office Nguyen Tuan said amid the complicated developments of the disease, his agency has always updated foreign representative agencies and foreigners living and working in the city and other southern localities on Vietnam’s policies and disease prevention instructions.
It has received and processed information related to foreigners who need to undergo quarantine or requests for support for foreign citizens to leave before the quarantine expires.
The office has coordinated with the municipal Disease Control Centre and Health Department as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department to devise appropriate measures, thus ensuring legitimate rights of foreigners and strictly following relevant regulations and requirements of the health sector.
Tuan said foreign representative agencies in the city have acknowledged and appreciated efforts and initial success by the municipal administration in containing the spread of the COVID-19 in the community.
Meanwhile, Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Committee in HCM City, said through the committee, many OVs have expressed their strong wish to join hands with the Party, State and people in the fight against the disease.
They have provided not only financial assistance but also suggested technological initiatives to effectively fight the pandemic, Dung added./.