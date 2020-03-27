Politics Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region, as well as efforts of countries in negotiations of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Politics Vietnam-Tanzania ties turning to finer future: Ambassador The relations of friendship, cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Tanzania are turning to a future of better and tighter cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Kim Doanh told the media in a recent interview on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics PM discusses measures to tackle salt intrusion with Soc Trang leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc discussed with leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang about measures to tackle saltwater intrusion in the region during a teleconference on March 25.

Politics Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.