HCM City, Singaporean ministry cooperate in education
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Singaporean Ministry of Education will cooperate in general and higher education under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached on April 9.
The document was signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Singaporean Consul General in HCM City Ray Kho.
For general education, the two sides will exchange knowledge and work together to improve the quality of teachers and education managers, while stepping up IT applications in teaching.
They will also cooperate to raise the quality of higher education in HCM City and encourage joint research projects.
The MoU is set to take effect for five years and would be expanded for another five years with consensus of the two sides./.