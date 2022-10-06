Travel Hoi An among world's most colorful places to visit The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has made its way into a list of the world’s most colourful places compiled by luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Travel Hoi An among world's most colorful places to visit The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has made its way into a list of the world’s most colourful places compiled by luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Travel Hanoi, CNN boost tourism promotion cooperation CNN wishes to resume tourism promotion cooperation with Hanoi, thus contributing to introducing the capital city’s cultural identity and valuable traditions to the world, Senior Vice President of CNN Robert Bradley told Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen at a meeting in Hanoi on October 4.

Travel Son Doong tops world's 10 greatest natural caves: Wonderlist Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh has recently topped the list of the 10 Greatest Natural Caves in the world by famous travel website Wonderlist.