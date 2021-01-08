Health Hanoi, Hai Phong intensify COVID-19 prevention measures Hanoi authorities have issued an urgent dispatch on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control, while the northern port city of Hai Phong has held a meeting for the same purpose.

Health PM urges health sector to develop specific action plans Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the Ministry of Health to develop specific action plans for the following years in line with goals and visions set by the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Health Cho Ray Hospital successfully applies new technique in bone surgery Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City successfully performed surgery to replace a segment of tibia in the leg of a patient suffering from bone cancer with a 3D honeycomb-shaped titanium alloy piece.