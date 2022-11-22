A view of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD HCMC), themed “Resilience Adaptation for Recovery and Development”, will be held on December 2-4 in the city with the participation of over 20 delegations from localities worldwide.



The information was announced by Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh at a press conference in the city on November 22.



According to the official, the event aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between HCM City and foreign localities, especially those of countries that are Vietnam's comprehensive strategic partners, thus realising the city’s rapid and sustainable economic development goal in the 2020 – 2025 period, as well as promoting peace and development.



The dialogue will offer a venue for participants to share experience in speeding up post-pandemic recovery, development priorities of each country in the period of economic recovery, and potential and development goals of localities through exchange activities.



It is also expected to promote the image of HCM City as an attractive tourism attraction and investment destination for foreign friends.



Participants from localities of Germany, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Japan and Russia, the European Union and ASEAN will share success stories and discuss measures to connect resources for implementing cooperative programmes and initiatives.



The event will include a plenary and a meeting of governors, which will focus on challenges and initiatives to improve the effectiveness of urban governance, and economic development and recovery.



Talks and bilateral meetings, a festival, and a friendship exhibition will be also arranged in the framework of the event./.