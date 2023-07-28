Organisers announce the third National Culture and Business Forum at a press briefing on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The third National Culture and Business Forum will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18, organisers announced on July 28.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development Ho Anh Tuan who is also head of the committee for the campaign on business culture development in Vietnam (known as Committee 248), the forum will help realise guidelines and policies of the Party and State on building the Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of the national sustainable development.

Tuan emphasised the importance of culture in creating a healthy business environment, elaborating that potential and strengths of cultural resources support economic recovery and development.

The forum is also an opportunity for Party and State leaders to meet and discuss with the business community and listen to their recommendations and proposals to better support businesses.

It will honour enterprises that meet Vietnam’s business culture standards and spread the campaign on building the Vietnamese business culture.

The highlight of the forum is the seminar "Business Culture - Flow of Development and Integration" about Vietnam’s trade culture values in history./.