Culture - Sports Art project preserves UNESCO-recognised Central Highlands gongs A new art project preserving cong chieng (gongs), a traditional musical instrument of the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region, has been launched in the south central province of Phu Yen.

Culture - Sports New film to promote the image of Vietnam to international audiences A new film by director Mai Long that honours the traditional values, sacred family bonds and promotes the beautiful landscapes of Vietnam will be released in the summer of 2023.