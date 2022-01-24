Dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Yen Tu complex to be completed this year
An aerial view of Quynh Lam Pagoda in the Tran Dynasty historical relic area (Dong Trieu town of Quang Ninh province), part of the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, and Bac Giang have committed to complete a scientific dossier on the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes in 2022 to seek the UNESCO recognition of this place as a world heritage site.
Under the commitment, which was signed recently by the People’s Committees of the three neighbouring provinces, the three localities are set to work together to finalise the initial nomination dossier and submit it to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism by July 30, 2022.
After making necessary revisions, if any, they will submit the dossier to UNESCO for evaluation by September 30 and the official dossier to the Paris-headquartered organisation by December 31 this year.
The complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes is comprised of four clusters of special national historical relics: the Yen Tu historical relic and landscape area (Uong Bi city of Quang Ninh), the Tran Dynasty historical relic area (Dong Trieu town of Quang Ninh), the Tay (Western) Yen Tu relic and landscape area (Bac Giang), and the Con Son - Kiep Bac complex (Hai Duong).
The path from Hoa Hien Pagoda to Dong (Bronze) Pagoda, part of the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes, in Uong Bi city of Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)A large number of relics and landscapes in the complex, including historical relics, architectural - artistic relics, archaeological relics, and scenic landscapes, have been recognised to be of provincial or national importance.
These sites boast harmonious combination of natural landscapes and architectural structures with special values. Besides, the complex holds great historical significance as it is the birthplace of Truc Lam - the Vietnamese Zen Buddhism founded by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258 - 1308). It was also associated with the formation and development of the Tran Dynasty (1225 - 1400).
In late January 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam assigned the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh to coordinate with its counterparts of Bac Giang and Hai Duong and related agencies to compile a dossier seeking the UNESCO-recognised world heritage status for the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape. So far, many meetings and scientific workshops have been organised to clarify the values of global significance of this complex./.