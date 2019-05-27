Vietnamese lychees sold at a Tops supermarket in Thailand (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

– The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a plan to organise a week of Vietnamese goods in Thailand in October.The municipal Department of Industry and Trade will hold the event in Bangkok from October 23 to 27, featuring 300 stalls.The week will focus on promoting key products of the southern economic hub that have become popular in Thailand like processed food, handicrafts, household items, apparel and farm produce.The event will also include workshops to create a venue for businesses of the two countries to discuss Thailand’s import standards and Thai consumers’ taste and demand for Vietnamese goods.The department is working with provinces and cities to select products to be displayed. It is also collaborating with agencies and sectors to invite enterprises to join the event.Thailand is the biggest trade partner of Vietnam in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with two-way trade reaching 17.5 billion USD in 2018.-VNA