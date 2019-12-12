Society Can Tho University receives JICA President Award 2019 The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 11 presented the 15th JICA President Award to Can Tho University.

Society Affordable homes still dream for many Vietnamese workers Only 28 percent of industrial zone workers are provided with stable accommodation, while the rest have to rent houses with poor sanitation and infrastructure.

Society Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.

Society Government approves Tuyen Quang-Phu Tho expressway project The Government has approved the construction of an expressway connecting the northern provinces of Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) format after three years of delays.