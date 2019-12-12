HCM City to set off fireworks to welcome New Year
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will organise 15-minute firework displays to welcome the upcoming New Year 2020.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
The firework performances will take place at venues in District 2, Binh Thanh district and District 11.
The displays will start as the clock hits midnight on January 1, 2020, marking the beginning of the New Year.
Artistic lighting will also adorn the streets of Nguyen Van Troi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Duan – Le Duan roundabout, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Cach Mang Thang Tam – Dan Chu roundabout, from December 20 to March 20 to celebrate the Calendar and Lunar New Year festivals./.