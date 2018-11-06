Overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City welcomes Dutch businesses, especially those in water management which is of the Netherlands’ strength, stated Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee while meeting Henk Ovink, Dutch Special Envoy for International Water Affairs on November 6.Tuyen hailed the effective support of the Netherlands, especially Rotterdam city, the water management agency, and the Centre for Promotion of Imports from developing countries to the city in areas of climate change, management and flood prevention.He spoke highly of the Netherlands’ idea to cope with challenges that the city faces during urban development process, expressing his hope to learn water technology from the Netherlands to make a breakthrough in water management.Tuyen said that he hopes after the visit and participation in Vietwater exhibition 2018, Henk Ovink and the Dutch side will raise initiatives on cooperation with HCM City’s enterprises in water management and turn them into specific projects.For his part, Henk Ovink held that the flooding and depression conditions that HCM City is facing is a chance for the two sides to collaborate, thus making water resources a factor serving the sustainable growth of the city amidst climate change impacts.He pledged that the Netherlands is willing to cooperate with HCM City to seek financial resources for public-private partnership projects in infrastructure, water management and wastewater treatment.Henk Ovink stressed that in the future, the two sides should strengthen cooperation activities and share experience and technology, thereby the city could deal with challenges related to water, thus ensuring the city’s sustainable development.Earlier, Henk Ovink attended the Vietwater 2018, the only water trade event in Vietnam, which drew 450 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions.-VNA