- Consumer price index of Ho Chi Minh City in June decreased by 0.04 percent compared to that of May and increased by 3.79 percent year-on-year, said the municipal Statistical Office on June 29.Among 11 commodity groups, eight recorded monthly price increases, including beverages and tobacco (0.27 percent), apparel, headgear and footwear (0.23 percent); household equipment and appliances (0.23 percent); entertainment and tourism (0.22 percent); food and catering services (0.19 percent); water and electricity and fuel (0.12 percent); housing, electricity, water and fuel (0.12 percent), other goods and services (0.12 percent) and education (0.085 percent)Meanwhile, decreases were seen in medicine and medical services (0.01 percent); transportation (1.89 percent) and post and telecommunications (0.25 percent).HCM City’s CPI in the first half of 2019 was 3.92 percent higher than that of the same period of 2018Gold and USD prices in June moved up 1.79 percent against May, and up 0.01 percent year-on-year. -VNA