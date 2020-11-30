Business Wood sector confident of achieving export target of 13 billion USD The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s General Department of Forestry is confident of reaching the export target for timber and wooden products of 13 billion USD for the whole year 2020.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND per USD on November 30, down 7 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 27).

Business Ca Mau expands cultivation of giant river prawns, rice in same rice fields The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has expanded the area for cultivating both giant river prawns and rice in the same rice fields, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.