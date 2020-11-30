HCM City’s CPI inches up 0.06 percent in November
HCM City (VNA) – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City rose by 0.06 percent in November from the previous month, raising the total CPI rise in the 11-month period to 2.94 percent, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Among 11 groups of products and services in the CPI basket, five groups saw their prices decrease in the month, including beverage and tobacco (down 0.03 percent), housing, power, fuel and building materials (0.03 percent), transport (0.39 percent), post and telecommunications (0.38 percent), and garment, hat and footwear (0.001 percent).
The group of equipment and home appliances had the highest price increase of 0.54 percent, followed by culture, entertainment and tourism (0.27 percent), restaurant and catering services (0.22 percent), and other products and services (0.07 percent).
Meanwhile, the prices of medicine and healthcare services and education remained stable.
The office said the price of restaurant and catering services and food went up since corn, sweet potato and vegetables became more expensive as the result of heavy rain and storms.
It attributed the fall in the price of fuel to the adjustments of petro prices on October 27, November 11, and November 26.
Excluding from the CPI basket, the gold price in November rose 0.57 percent, while the price of the US dollar slipped 0.09 percent from the previous month./.