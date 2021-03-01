Business Vietnam climbs three spots in global soft power rankings Vietnam has climbed up three spots to rank 47th out of 105 countries in Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index Report 2021.

Business Over 18,000 new firms set up in first two months More than 18,000 new businesses were established in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year decline of 4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam joins WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to join WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies, which was held virtually in February.

Business Udmurtia keen on boosting bilateral trade with Vietnam First Deputy Prime Minister of the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation Konstantin Suntsov has expressed his belief that its bilateral relations and trade with Vietnam will be enhanced in the coming time.