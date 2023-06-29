People selects tomatoes at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.17% in June with eight out of 11 groups and services recording an increase in prices, according to the municipal Statistics Office.



The restaurant and catering services registered a rise of 0.51% with food up 0.11% due to a hike in prices of corn, cassava, potatoes and some processed foods. Prices of foodstuffs increased by 0.37% in the month, with the growth seen in various products, such as pork (1.05%), poultry meat (0.45%) and fresh, dried and processed vegetables (1.23%).



The group of beverages and tobacco increased by 0.31% while the group of garments and footwear went up by 0.18%.



The upturn was also seen in the prices of housing, electricity, water supply, fuel and construction materials as well as transport group at 0.13%.



Meanwhile, the post and telecommunications group showed a decrease of 1.24% compared to the previous month mainly due to a drop in selling prices of phones and accessories. The price of drugs and medical services group remains unchanged.



The average CPI in the first six months of 2023 in the city rose by 3.73% compared to the average of the same period in 2022.



According to the city Statistics Office, the gold price index in June went down by 0.16% and the US dollar price index increased by 0.11% compared to the previous month./.