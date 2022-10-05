Illustrative image (Photo: baotintuc.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Production and trade activities in the manufacturing and processing sector in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable in the third quarter this year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

The department’s survey showed that 32.6% of the local enterprises saw better performance in the period, 34.7% remained stable, and 32.7% still met difficulties compared to the previous quarter.

About outlook in the fourth quarter, 41.5% of respondents expressed their optimism, 36.3% expected stability, while 22.2% foresaw more challenges.

Up to 88.9% of the State-owned enterprises were upbeat about their operation in the fourth quarter. This rate in non-State and foreign-invested sectors were 78.7% and 72.7%, respectively.

Several enterprises pointed out positive signals in markets and drop in fuel prices recently which enabled them to effectively cash in on promising customers and reform governance.

According to statistics, the city’s industrial production index in September rose by 1% month-on-month and 89.6% year-on-year.

In the period, the figure surged by 19.6% year-on-year./.