Business First Vietnamese factory inaugurated in Cuba Thai Binh investment trading group has inaugurated a plant making baby diapers and sanitary napkins at the Mariel special development zone in Cuba.

Business Decree details fines on monetary-banking violations The Government has issued a decree specifying regulations on administrative fines for violations in the monetary and banking sectors.

Business Legal capital levels set for foreign financial organisations The Government recently issued Decree No.86/2019/ND-CP regulating the minimum legal capital levels of foreign banks’ branches and credit institutions operating in Vietnam.