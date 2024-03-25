Society Islanders commemorate soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla Residents in the island district of Ly Son in central Quang Ngai province commemorated sailors of the historic Hoang Sa (Paracel) flotilla with a traditional ceremony at An Hai village temple on March 25.

Society Vietnamese Students' Association in Belgium convenes 5th congress The Vietnamese Students' Association in Belgium (SIVIBI) on March 23 convened its 5th congress to review activities during the 2021-2024 term and set out orientations for the next three years.

Society Overseas Vietnamese, businessmen help boost friendship with Czech Republic: diplomat The development and integration of the Vietnamese community, including businessmen, has made an important contribution to consolidating and strengthening the position of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic, as well as to promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Society Career orientation workshop held to support Vietnamese students in US The Association of Vietnamese Students in the US and Career Pass Institute USA (CPI) on March 23 held a workshop to give job orientation consultation and connect Vietnamese students in the US.