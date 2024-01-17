Society Diversity of festivals demonstrates freedom of religion in Vietnam The diversity of religious activities, including festivals, clearly demonstrates that the right to freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam is guaranteed in line with Article 24 of the 2013 Constitution which stipulates that everyone shall enjoy freedom of belief and religion, and can follow any religion or follow none; and the State respects and protects the freedom of belief and of religion, according to insiders.

Society Ministry strives to improve qualifications of Vietnamese guest workers Improving qualifications of guest workers and developing foreign labour markets that suit Vietnamese labourers' standards and skills have been considered as key tasks in 2024 in order to stepping up the sending of labourers to work abroad.

Society State leader pays homage to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An President Vo Van Thuong and a working delegation paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple, a sacred site dedicated to ancestors of the revered leader, and at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on January 16.

Videos Gen Z leads online shopping for convenience, good deals Online shopping and hunting for promotional items has become a habit of many people, especially Gen Z, or individuals born in the mid-90s.