Videos First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.

Business VTIAC kicks off programme to review legal risks of contracts The Vietnam Trade and Investment Arbitration Centre (VTIAC) has coordinated with Vietnam’s reputable law firms and offices to implement the programme "Support to Review Legal Risks of Contracts”.

Business Vietnam – attractive destination for North European investors: official Thanks to incentives under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnam has emerged as an appealing destination for enterprises from the European Union (EU) in general and Northern Europe in particular, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Sweden and Northern Europe Nguyen Thi Hoang Thuy has said.

Business Vietnam urged to devise suitable policies for cross-border e-commerce Vietnam needs to devise appropriate policies, especially those related to customs, to develop e-commerce across the border sustainably, heard a seminar held by Customs Magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.