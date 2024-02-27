Business Hanoi to ask for WB’s help with design of national railway station The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed the municipal People’s Committee ask for the World Bank (WB)’s assistance in the technical design of the general layout for the Ngoc Hoi national railway station complex.

Business Banks expect credit growth from Q2 Banks are expecting an improvement in credit growth from the second quarter of 2024, especially now that loan interest rates have decreased, exports gradually recovered, and domestic consumption increased.

Business Special mechanisms, policies proposed to boost Da Nang’s development The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 26 held a meeting to discuss special mechanisms and policies for the development of the central city of Da Nang.

Business Export orders spring back Goods consumption in big markets such as the US and the EU is showing brighter signs, creating a driving force for orders for Vietnamese key exports such as garment and textile, packaging, footwear, wood processing, and particularly electronics, with many enterprises have received orders until mid-year.