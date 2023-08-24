High-level forum on start-up ecosystem held in Quang Nam
The High-level Forum on Promoting the Innovative Startup Ecosystem Quang Nam 2023 was held in the central province of Quang Nam on August 24, as part of the National Startup Programme 2023 and the fourth Techfest Quang Nam 2023.
At the event (Photo: baoquangnam.vn)
The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Business Forum magazine, the provincial Startup and Innovation Support Committee and the National Startup Advisory Council.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh said Quang Nam takes the lead in cooperation and partnerships in building start-up and innovation ecosystem. In 2020 when the VCCI collaborated with the MoST and the Ministry of Education and Training to select outstanding localities with startup ecosystem, Quang Nam became the first locality in the central region to be honoured with this title.
Through the National Startup Programme, local start-ups have the opportunity to join annual activities such as the 1-1-1 training model (1 trainer - 1 advisor - 1 project team) for a period of between two and four months. Four start-ups that won second prize and made it to the top 10 of the programme in 2021 and 2022 are eligible for this support.
Initiated by the Business Forum magazine in 2002 under the guidance of the VCCI, the programme is considered a pioneer in Vietnam's start-up movement.
At the forum, participants discussed the role of businesses in building local start-up ecosystem, the open linkage between localities and regions and the nation, experience in attracting international capital for start-ups, and developing various elements within the local startup ecosystem./.