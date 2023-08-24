Business Immediate actions required to prevent forest loss in coffee production: official The coffee industry must take action immediately to prevent forest loss and avoid another “yellow card” warning from the EU as with the fisheries sector over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, said Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) Le Quoc Thanh.

Business Vietnamese internet startup VNG files for IPO in US Vietnamese internet company VNG Corp, under trading code VNZ, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US via VNG Ltd, according to Reuters.

Business Foreign retail distributors choose Vietnam as strategic location: official Many foreign retail distributors, promoting strategies to diversify their supply chains and ensure a sustainable and resilient supply, have chosen Vietnam as a strategic location in the global supply chain, according to Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).