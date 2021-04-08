Business Aquatic product exports hit 1.64 bln USD in Q1 The export of key aquatic products posted strong rises in many markets in the first quarter of 2021, increasing Vietnam’s aquatic export turnover by 3 percent to 1.64 billion USD.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on April 8, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Large farm produce processing factory inaugurated in Lao Cai A 42 billion VND (1.82 million USD) vegetable and fruit processing factory was put into operation in Vung Lai commune, Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on April 7.