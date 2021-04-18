High-tech poultry incubation factory inaugurated in Tay Ninh
A high-tech poultry incubation factory was inaugurated in the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 17 by Bel Ga Joint Stock Company which is strongly supported by two family-owned European companies: Belgabroed and De Heus Group.
Inaugural ceremony of a high-tech poultry incubation factory in Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)
The inaugural ceremony attracted the participation of leading officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tay Ninh province and its surrounding provinces, and representatives from the Embassies of Belgium, the Netherlands and Indonesia in Vietnam, the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association, and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.
This is the second high-tech poultry incubation factory established by Bel Ga in Vietnam, after its first one in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. With a total investment of 200 billion VND (8.66 million USD), the factory has a designed capacity of over 19 million chicks per year in the first stage, and 38.4 million chicks per year in the second stage.
Kris Van Daele, General Director of Bel Ga Vietnam and Cambodia, said that the company’s day-old chicks will meet GlobalGAP standards as biological safety in husbandry and production are monitored closely.
Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ngoc said that the factory is one of Tay Ninh’s outstanding projects, contributing to realising the province’s goal of agricultural restructuring and transformation./.