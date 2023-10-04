Business VietShrimp 2024 slated for March in Ca Mau The VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers”, will take place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau from March 20-22, heard a local press conference held on October 4.

Business Exhibition showcases advanced metalworking, industrial solutions An array of advanced metalworking tools and industrial solutions from nearly 300 brands of 20 countries and territories are on display at the 16th edition of the Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade (METALEX Vietnam 2023) and International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023), which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4.

Business Lao Cai attracts over 6 million visitors in nine months The number of visitors to the northern province of Lao Cai in the first nine months of this year reached a record of more than six million, up 71% over the same period last year, thanks to measures to stimulate tourism demand, together with improved service quality.

Business Long An eyes 60,000 hectares of high-tech rice cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Long An is striving to have 60,000 hectares of rice under cultivation utilizing high-tech equipment and practices by 2025, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thanh Truyen.