Society 775 people finish quarantine on time for Tet A total of 775 people completed their concentrated quarantine period in Dong Nai, Bac Lieu and Quang Ninh provinces on February 11, or the last day of the lunar year, and were allowed to go home, just on time to celebrate Tet with their families.

Society Vietnam makes good progress in gender equality: UN Women representative The Vietnamese Government has made a great success in advancing gender equality, and the UN Women has accompanied the Government in the work, Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam, has said.

Society Vietnam’s Tet festival in the eyes of foreign diplomats The Ambassadors of the US and France to Vietnam have shared their experience of celebrating the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people – the Lunar New Year or Tet.

Society Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.