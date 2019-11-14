Hoa Binh introduces safe farm produce in Hanoi
A fair introducing citrus fruits and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh kicked off at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at the fair (Photo: VNA)
A variety of the province’s specialties are being displayed, including Cao Phong orange, Tan Lac red and green-skin pomelo, Luong Son, Yen Thuy’s vegetables, Lac Son chicken, Da river fish and shrimp and types of tea bags. All of the products have stamps of origin traceability.
The five-day event is seen as a good opportunity for the province to introduce and promote sales of its high-quality agricultural products to modern retail channels as well as citizens of Hanoi and nearby localities.
Bui Van Khanh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Hanoi is a large market with great demand for agricultural products, but consumption of Hoa Binh province’s products here is just 20-30 percent of its supply capacity.
He hoped the event would provide an opportunity for the province’s businesses to meet and seek cooperation with enterprises of Hanoi and neighbouring provinces, promoting sales of its products to supermarkets, trade centres and agricultural processing and export enterprises.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade has cooperated with many sides to organise a lot of weeks of agricultural products for many provinces at modern retail channels including Big C and Aeon mall.
This is an effective trade promotion programme for provinces to introduce their safe and high-quality products, helping grow local businesses and farmers, promote “One Community One Product” campaign and introduce the tourism and investment potential of provinces, Hai said.
Along with Big C Thang Long, Hoa Binh province’s products are sold at 17 Big C and GO! supermarkets in the northern region with discounts of between 17-33 percent.
At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Big C and five Hoa Binh-based cooperatives was signed to promote sales of their products to Big C supermarkets.
A representative of Central Retail Vietnam said Big C is cooperating with 139 cooperatives nationwide with sales of about 20,000 tonnes of agricultural products annually./.
