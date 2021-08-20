Business Programme promotes India-Mekong Sub-region cross-border trade A programme to promote cross-border trade connectivity between India and countries in the Greater Mekong Sub region (GMS) was jointly held by trade promotion agencies of Vietnam, India, Thailand and Cambodia on August 19.

Business Reference exchange rate revised up 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on August 20, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Domestic Advisory Group set up under EVFTA Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has signed a decision on the establishment of a Domestic Advisory Group (DAG) under Article 13.15 of Chapter 13 on Trade and Sustainable Development, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Business Techwire Asia: Vietnam could become green energy powerhouse in Asia Vietnam has shown the world its capability to accelerate clean energy solutions, with the highest installed capacity of solar power in Southeast Asia and the government’s commitment to boosting energy supply and strong public demand for improved air quality, the Malaysia-based Techwire Asia news website said in an article on August 19.