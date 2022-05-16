In the latest ranking, Vietcombank ranks at the 950th position while Techcombank stands at 1,874th.



The total capitalisation of the four Vietnamese banks on the list reached 46.84 billion USD, in which the market value of Vietcombank accounted for more than 36 percent..



This year, Hoa Phat Group is named on the list for the first time with revenues of 1.5 billion USD and market value of 8.53 billion USD.



Forbes said that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the world’s top companies still managed to boost sales and profits last year./.

VNA