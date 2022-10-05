The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has made its way into a list of the world’s most colourful places compiled by luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia based on Tripadvisor reviews.

With 1,105 reviews commenting on its colors, Hoi An ranked third on the list after Nyhavn in Denmark and Chihuly Garden and Glass in the US, according to data collected last July by the London-based tour operator.

It says the small town is renowned for its mix of Japanese, Chinese and French influences and streets lit with lanterns of all shapes, sizes and, more importantly, colors.

In the evenings the lights from the yellow painted buildings and orange sun reflect off the water in a captivating way, it adds.

Colorful floating lanterns are also a distinct feature of Hoi An, which hosts the lantern festival on the 14th day of each lunar month, when all electric lights of the town are switched off. The town is a World Heritage site recognized by UNESCO./.

VNA