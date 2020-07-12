Hoi An among world’s top 25 cities
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.
Hoi An ancient city (Source: Travel+Leisure)
Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, the New York-based travel magazine asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.
Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.
Hoi An received total scores of 90.52 out of the total 100.
Oaxaca in Mexico topped the list, followed by San Miguel de Allende, also in Mexico.
Other Southeast Asian cities named in the list are Chiang Mai (Thailand, No.4), Luang Prabang (Laos, No.8), Ubud (Indonesia, No.9), Bangkok (Thailand, No.12), Siem Reap (Cambodia, No.16), and Singapore (Singapore, No.21).
Last year, the title of Best City in the World belonged to Hoi An. Located in central Vietnam, Hoi An is a charming city with ancient roots, distinct architecture, a contagious energy, and arguably one of the best street food scenes on the planet, according to Travel + Leisure.
Most importantly, Hoi An is home to friendly people who are eager to share the best their city has to offer, the magazine said, adding that when it comes to places to stay, there are plenty of options: resorts, hotels, hostels, and guest houses.
Hoi An is also a perfect place to combine culture with relaxation, according to the magazine./.