Hoi An among world’s most romantic places
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.
The old town area of Hoi An, lit with glowing lanterns (Source: CNN)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.
The world cultural heritage site was ranked ninth on the list.
According to CNN, Hoi An “may have rocketed in popularity in recent years, but even increased visitor numbers can't detract from the undeniably quaint and romantic feel of this former trading port.”
The old town features ancient temples, houses and stores built around canals and pedestrian bridges that let visitors wander hand in hand, with hundreds of multicoloured lanterns swaying in coastal breezes, CNN said.
“Paper lanterns of another kind can also be lit and sent soaring skyward, along with a special message written with your valentine,” it added.
CNN recommends visitors enjoy famous foods including “banh mi” baguette sandwiches.
Hoi An was recognised as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO in 1999.
In 2019, Hoi An was named Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination and one of the 13 most picturesque towns in Asia. It was also among the top 15 cities in the world selected by the New York-based magazine Travel Leisure.
In the year, Hoi An welcomed 5.35 million vacationers, including 4 million foreigners.
Maldives topped CNN list of the most romantic destinations, followed by Quebec City (Canada), Tuscany (Italy), Hawaii, Charleston (South Carolina), Botswana, Paris (France), Istanbul (Turkey).
Bora Bora (French Polynesia), Venice (Italy), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Kyoto (Japan) were also included the list./.