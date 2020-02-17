Travel Hanoi reports improvement in tourist arrivals The Hanoi Tourism Department has reported an increase in the number of tourists visiting local destinations as compared to the beginning of February.

Travel Vietjet launches direct air routes to India Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has launched a series of five direct routes connecting Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai.

Travel Phat Tich Pagoda: Pilgrim heaven Phat Tich Pagoda, which is famous as the cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism, is located on the southern side of Lan Kha Mountain in Phat Tich commune, Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province.