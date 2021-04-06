Culture - Sports Circus show restaged to celebrate national holidays Phuong Nam Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading private art troupes, is preparing to restage a special circus and musical show aimed at children and young audiences to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Food Travel Map project announced The Vietnam Food Travel Map project, the first of its kind and developed by culinary artisans and experts, was unveiled during a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 1.